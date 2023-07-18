CORDOVA, Tenn. - A teen is wanted after he robbed a U.S. mail carrier in Cordova on Monday afternoon, officials said.
According to the U.S. Postal Inspection, the robbery happened just before 3:30 p.m. while the USPS mail carrier — assigned to the Cordova Post Office — was making deliveries at the Park's Edge at Shelby Farms Apartments.
Officials said that the mail carrier did not see a gun and he was not hurt in the robbery.
The robber is described as a 16- or 17-year-old boy who is about 5-foot-7 and 130 pounds with a slim build. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and a black wave cap, officials said.
Officials said he took off in a dark gray, four-door Infiniti with tinted windows.
No other details were released in the investigation, which is being assisted by the Memphis Police Department.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 with the incident number, which is 4077645.
Officials are offering up to a $50,000 for information leading to an arrest in the robbery.
They can also call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.
In a news release, a postal inspector said that it is a federal crime to rob a USPS employee. The offense can carry a sentence of up to 25 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.
