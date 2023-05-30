MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 15-year-old was charged in the death of John Materna, also known as "The Watermelon Man."
On May 15, Materna was selling watermelons at his usual spot at the corner of Wayne Avenue and Homer Street.
Around 9:15 a.m., he was shot in the stomach during a robbery.
SEE MORE: Community mourns after 'Watermelon Man' died
FOX13 later learned that on May 29, Materna died from his injuries.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Carjacking suspect shoots at officer, who returned fire, police say
- Teen charged in deadly shooting of 'Watermelon Man', officials say
- Shot fired at officer in Hickory Hill, police search for suspect, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives