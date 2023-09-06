FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - The 17-year-old girl charged with supplying drugs that led to the overdose deaths of two Fayette-Ware teenagers last spring has a scheduled court appearance today.
The girl's court case was rescheduled from a July 12th date, said Fayette County District Attorney Mark Davidson.
The girl, and two other female Fayette-Ware High School classmates - one 16 and the other 17 - overdosed from taking a controlled substance on May 16 outside the school in a car and before the school's senior graduation ceremony.
Authorities suspect that the drugs were laced with the dangerous opioid Fentanyl.
The surviving girl was rushed to and recovered at a hospital from the scene, and was later charged. The other two were found dead at the scene.
The girl faces two counts of delinquency of second-degree murder and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
She was released to her family's care and given a mandated ankle monitor by officials in her initial court hearing on May 18.
In September, the FDA approved the nasal spray version of naloxone, or Narcan, to be sold over the counter. Narcan is proven to reverse the dangerous effects of opioid overdose.
FOX13 News has reached out to local school districts to learn if Narcan will be stored for such emergencies during school hours.
