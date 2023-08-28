SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A teen charged in the shooting death of a beloved Memphis pastor last summer faces more additional charges, according to his indictment.
Miguel Andrade was indicted on carjacking and employing a firearm during a felony, records show.
He had already been charged with first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery and especially aggravated robbery, records show.
Andrade was 15 when he was one of three charged by Memphis Police in the killing of Rev. Autura Eason Williams. The pastor was shot to death in her driveway on Whitehaven Lane during a carjacking on July 18, 2022.
The Aug. 1 indictment accuses Andrade of stealing a woman's vehicle "by use of force or intimidation" before using a firearm during a carjacking on the day Williams was killed.
A second suspect in the murder, also a teenager, pleaded guilty and surrendered to remain in child services until age 19, FOX13 previously reported.
The third person, 20-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora, was also charged in Williams' death.
Tabora and Andrade had court appearances scheduled for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, records show.