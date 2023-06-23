MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen and a man are behind bars after allegedly shooting a man to death in South Memphis, court documents showed.

According to court documents, Daniel Robinson, 19, was among multiple other male suspects who stole a 2017 Hyundai Sonata from a woman's home on June 17.

On June 17, that same car was involved in a crash near South Parkway and Barksdale.

Individuals in the other car that was involved in the crash said they saw two men with guns and ski masks run near Barksdale from the crash, court documents showed.

Around 1 a.m., records show, a man was sitting in his Nissan Maxima with a woman, just a few blocks away from the crash.

Robinson and another teen, Tayshun Wooten, 17, came up to the man in the Nissan Maxima and tried to carjack him at gun point, but the man started to drive away, court documents show.

That is when one of the suspects fired shots into the car, killing the man, records show.

They ran away from the scene, records show.

Video surveillance showed the stolen Hyundai Sonata being driven and parked in the Residence at Lakeview Apartments between June 16 and 17, police said.

Investigators were able to link the suspects to an address in the apartments, records show.

Robinson admitted to carjacking the man on Cloverdale Drive to officers, police said.

According to court documents, Robinson was charged with criminal attempt carjacking and first degree murder.

The other teen, Wooten, was charged with carjacking, attempted carjacking, employment of a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, and first-degree murder, records show.

He is due in court June 26.