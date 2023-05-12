MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An opportunity to showcase youthful musical talent, and in the meantime a chance for young boys and girls to be involving in something positive and constructive, is the emphasis of Teen Fest.
Its second stage event happens Saturday, May 12, from noon to 4 p.m., at the Memphis Botanic Garden.
Ten finalists will compete, and the public will vote on their favorite performance.
Also performing at the event are local artists NLE Choppa, Jessica Ray and RobenX.
For more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/teen-fest-2023-tickets-605078123957
