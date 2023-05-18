FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Days after two teen girls dies of suspected overdoses at Fayette-Ware High School, a 17-year-old girl has been charged with their murder, according District Attorney Mark Davidson.

Davidson said that a 17-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of the 16 and 17-year-old girls. She's also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

That 17-year-old is due back in court on June 7, Davidson said.

Both girls who died were juniors at the school and died hours before the school was set to hold graduation.

A third girl was hospitalized after the suspected overdoses and released days later.

FOX13 RESOURCE GUIDE for teens struggling with substance abuse MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Following the deaths of two students suspected of drug overdoses at a high …

Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia told FOX13 that there were 158 overdoses resulting in 21 deaths in Fayette County between May 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.

Already in 2023, the county has seen 42 overdoses resulting in four deaths, including the two teenage girls who died after their suspected overdose at Fayette-Ware High School.

A balloon release in those girls' honor is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.