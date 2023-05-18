FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Days after two teen girls died of suspected overdoses at Fayette-Ware High School, a 17-year-old girl has been charged with their murder, according District Attorney Mark Davidson.
Davidson said that a 17-year-old girl has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of the 16 and 17-year-old girls. She's also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.
That 17-year-old girl also overdosed and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but was released from the hospital hours later. Upon her release, she was charged with the death of her classmates.
That 17-year-old is due back in court on June 7, Davidson said.
Both girls who died were juniors at the school and died hours before the school was set to hold graduation.
Fayette County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ray Garcia told FOX13 that there were 158 overdoses resulting in 21 deaths in Fayette County between May 1, 2021 and December 31, 2022.
Fayette County officials say that drug overdoses in that county have spiked since May 2021.
Already in 2023, the county has seen 42 overdoses resulting in four deaths, including the two teenage girls who died after their suspected overdose at Fayette-Ware High School.
A balloon release in those girls' honor is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18.
