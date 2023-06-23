MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed a woman at gunpoint Wednesday night in Harbor town and then approached a teenager minutes later.
The teenager and her mother do not want to be identified, but they want to share their story so they can remind people to always be aware of their surroundings.
"It was extremely scary," the girl said. "I never would have expected it to happen only a couple blocks away from my own home."
What started out as a relaxing evening watching the sunset at Greenbelt Park turned into what the teen girl believes was a fight for survival.
"A terrible feeling just washes over me, the car is broken down and I can sense something absolutely awful is about to happen to me," she said.
The girl said she was walking east on Harbor Town Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
That's when the suspects' car stopped abruptly in front of her, and the passenger door opened. Fearing for her life, she immediately ran across the street and a neighbor helped her to safety.
"They let me inside their house and they comforted me," she said. "We called 911 together."
Minutes earlier, police responded to a robbery call down the street in the intersection of Harbor View Drive and Harbor Isle Circle.
Police say two men jumped out of a Honda Accord, put a gun to a woman’s head and took her phone.
Then they drove off.
Investigators believe the gold color Honda was used in both incidents.
As police search for the suspects, the teen's mother is counting her blessings.
"I certainly praise God for being there over her shoulder. But my neighbors, too," she said. "We watch over each other and we have each other's backs. You just can't ask for a better neighborhood than that."
The teen's mother told said they are in the process of putting together a committee that will help to tackle crime and other problems in the area.
If you have any information on the suspects in this case, call police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Kidnapped man thrown from car during police chase, two teens and man arrested, MPD says
- Man dead after getting struck by two cars, police say
- TOSHA report shows the cause of FedEx worker's death
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives