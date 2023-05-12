Officials investigating after body found inside of burned pickup truck in Alabama

STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas authorities say the body found inside a burned pickup truck has been identified as a teenager who was reported missing.

According to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, teams at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory identified 19-year-old Johnny Howard of Stuttgart.

Deputies discovered his body inside the burned vehicle May 4 near Stuttgart, KARK-TV reported.

Stuttgart Police Department records show a missing persons report for Howard was filed less than two hours after the body and the truck were found. The department said the truck had been reported stolen two days earlier.

An investigation continues.

