STUTTGART, Ark. — Arkansas authorities say the body found inside a burned pickup truck has been identified as a teenager who was reported missing.
According to the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Office, teams at the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory identified 19-year-old Johnny Howard of Stuttgart.
Deputies discovered his body inside the burned vehicle May 4 near Stuttgart, KARK-TV reported.
Stuttgart Police Department records show a missing persons report for Howard was filed less than two hours after the body and the truck were found. The department said the truck had been reported stolen two days earlier.
An investigation continues.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Mom saves baby as man steals her truck at Memphis Kroger
- Couple files $1 million lawsuit against Memphis restaurant, records show
- Man accused of ordering Young Dolph's murder released from jail, records show
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives