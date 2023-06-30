MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital from the scene of a shooting Thursday night, June 29.
The incident happened about 10:30 p.m. at a residence on Basswood Street in Parkway Village, Memphis Police reported.
Gunshots were fired into a home, an 18-year-old woman inside it told police.
She, a two-year-old and a 16-year-old who was grazed by a bullet, dropped to floor when shots were fired, police said.
The injured teenager was sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, Memphis Fire Dept. said.
Police reported that shell casings found in the street at the scene appear to be from both an assault-style rifle and at least one handgun.
About 48 rounds fired from a rifle were found, police said, and a car was struck with a bullet near the home's driveway.
Security footage showed one white sedan and another black one driving in the area before the shooting, police said.
No car tag information was captured.
Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two dead after car crash shuts down South Third Street, police say
- Smash-and-grab thieves target small family market in Raleigh following storm damage
- 96 hours after storm, 21K MLGW customers remain without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives