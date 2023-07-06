WATCH: Teen killed in motorcycle crash near Overton Park, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Midtown, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The call came in around 11:43 p.m. Thursday night about a hit-and-run crash that happened near Poplar and Cooper, MPD said.

According to MPD, the man, 18, was hit by an unknown car.

Call 901-528-CASH with any tips regarding this deadly crash.

