MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teen is dead after a motorcycle crash in Midtown, according to The Memphis Police Department (MPD).
The call came in around 11:43 p.m. Thursday night about a hit-and-run crash that happened near Poplar and Cooper, MPD said.
According to MPD, the man, 18, was hit by an unknown car.
Call 901-528-CASH with any tips regarding this deadly crash.
