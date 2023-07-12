MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A fourth arrest has been made after a man was kidnapped, robbed, and thrown from a car during a police chase, according to court documents.

A 29-year-old man's girlfriend reported him missing just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21.

His car was in his home's driveway, but he was nowhere to be found, court documents showed.

MPD found that he had been abducted from his driveway on Philwood Avenue by three men in a Nissan Murano by looking at video surveillance, documents showed.

Police also determined that the 29-year-old was last known to be in the 2400 block of Chelsea as they searched the area.

Shortly, the police said they found the car used to kidnap the man and pursued it. The car took off and the chase began.

During the pursuit, the 29-year-old was thrown out of the car, but he was not injured, court documents sowed.

As the pursuit ended near Kingsbury High School, the suspects began to run away from the scene.

Officers arrested three of the four suspects near the high school, court documents showed.

Kenneth Bynum was the fourth suspect who was responsible for kidnapping the 29-year-old man, assaulting him with a handgun, and also forcing the man to transfer money from his savings to his checking so the suspects were able to withdrawal.

Bynum is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property, possession of firearm, and evading his arrest, court documents showed.

He is set to appear in court on July 12.