MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation about a woman's remains found near Westwood leaves police looking for a missing teen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
On August 17, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call at Silas and Eyers Road. A woman later identified as Anneria Turman remains was found, according to police.
Memphis Police found Turman's boyfriend Herman Hollis-Brown near 4099 Glenbrook. Brown had Turman's 2013 White Chrysler 200.
He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse, police said.
Investigators have been unable to locate Turman’s grandson, Syquavius Hoyett.
The Memphis Police Department put out a city watch for Hoyett on August 18. The report said he had been missing from the 4000 block of Glenbrook Street for about two days.
He has not been seen or heard from since August 16.
Hoyett is 5'5, 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.
Please contact MPD at 901-545-2677 if you have any information or have seen Syquavius Hoyett.
