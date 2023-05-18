MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis teen is facing charges for repeated crimes he committed over the course of four months, court records show.

According to court records, the teen committed the crimes after being released for the other crimes he has done before.

Will Houston, 19, was one of the suspects in December 2022 when officers went to a shots fired call. Houston was seen getting out of a stolen Kia at a gas station near North Watkins moments before a shooting happened, court records show.

Later, a boy called and told police that his friend had been shot in the foot while walking down the street.

Houston was seen getting out of the car on surveillance at the gas station when an officer recognized the group of suspects. Video also show Houston running from the scene after the shooting happened.

He was sent to the police station and admitted that he knew that the blue Kia Forte was stolen, court records show.

He was charged with theft of property and was later released on his own recognizance.

On April 27, Memphis Police went to a call about a car being stolen. According to court records, a man told police his Nissan Maxima was stolen. MPD went to a robbery call on April 30 when a couple told police that the stolen Maxima was used when they were robbed by a group a men while they were taking out the trash, records show.

Officers found video showing the same blue Maxima being used in several robberies and Houston being the driver of the stolen car on May 4.

Houston was charged with theft of property and aggravated robbery. His bond was set at $3,000 and was later released.

On May 2, went to a robbery call near Parkway Village. Two men told Memphis Police Department (MPD) they were robbed by several men by gunpoint in a dark-colored Maxima. They took one mans Mercedes Benz and the other man's Nissan.

Houston was later identified as one of the men who robbed them, according to official records.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Houston was responsible for taking a woman's white Hyundai on June 12 according to court records. Officers found the woman's car on June 13 near apartments in East Memphis.

When finger tips were dusted and tested from the car, they matched Houston's identity, court records show.

He was charged with theft of property and his next court appearance will be June 19.