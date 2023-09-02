MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured after a shooting in North Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
Officers responded to a shooting call just before 11:50 a.m., on Bickford Avenue, police said.
The teen was located and taken to Baptist East Hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to police, two people have been detained.
This is an ongoing investigation.
