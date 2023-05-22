CLARKSDALE, Miss. - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) was on the scene of a deadly shooting in Clarksdale on Monday.
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed near Park Lane and West Second Street, according to the Clarksdale Police Department (CPD) and his family.
CPD said that a person was shot by a former police officer but did not say of which department.
Just before 7 p.m., the MBI said that investigators were "actively gathering information on a shooting in Clarksdale," adding that "at this time" the shooting does not involve an officer.
No other details were released.
