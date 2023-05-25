HORN LAKE, Miss. - Witnesses are sharing the scary moments of a shooting that happened in broad daylight.
A teenager is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an apartment complex in Desoto County.
Investigators said it led to a shootout at a gas station just a few miles away.
“It was very scary because I work late at night and this can happen to anyone,” said an anonymous community member.
Broken glass scattered on the ground marks where a teen was shot at the BP gas station at Highway 301 and Goodman Road in Horn Lake around 6:20 Thursday morning.
“I just started shaking, because I didn’t know this would be so close to my house,” said an anonymous community member.
It all started at the Crescent Apartments in Walls.
That's where the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department said a 16-year-old stole a black sedan.
Surveillance video from the gas station shows the stolen car pull in.
Investigators said the owner of the car followed the teen in another car.
Two people got out, and the driver ran to the stolen car.
Then gunshots.
But that’s not all.
After being chased and shot by the owner of the stolen car, the 16-year-old suspect ran through a pathway in back of the gas station leaving behind a trail of blood.
“I saw someone with a red mask over their face running through my yard, and they continued to run,” anonymous community member.
Fox13 spoke to community members who didn’t want to be on camera to protect their identity but were in the area when this all happened.
They say they’re startled and shocked this happened right outside their home.
“You want to have nice stuff, but you scared to drive it. You have to get a firearm just to go to the store,” said an anonymous community member.
Deputies used dogs and a drone to find the suspect a few hours later.
He was shot in the hand, but it’s still unclear who fired the shot.
It may have been the suspect or the owner of the stolen car, but the investigation continues.
