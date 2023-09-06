FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - A 17-year-old girl charged in the death of two Fayette-Ware High students will be prosecuted as an adult, a judge ruled Wednesday.
The three girls overdosed on fentanyl in the school's parking lot hours before graduation on May 16, 2023, officials said.
The judge made the decision Wednesday after hearing testimony from witnesses and examining evidence from that day.
A piece of evidence prosecutors used in the hearing came from an O'Reilly Auto Parts store in Somerville.
Prosecutors presented that the drugs allegedly used to kill two the students were folded in a receipt from the store belonging to a family member of the 17-year-old suspect.
That same receipt was found in the girl's possession the day all three teens overdosed.
Investigators took the stand and revealed what they found on the scene the day the three high school juniors overdosed.
Prosecutors also presented text messages explaining which of the girls got access to drugs also where and when they wanted to use the drugs.
Investigators shared photos of where they found drugs in the 17-year-old suspect's home.
A parent of one of the two students who died testified and described at the school first to discover the three girls overdosed, explaining that he called police and tried his best to help.
He also testified to his deceased daughter having a history of using drugs.
The public defender told FOX13 that the 17-year-old suspect will remain out on bond on house arrest.
In November, the teen’s case will be presented to the grand jury.
