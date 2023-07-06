MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A teenage boy was among two people shot Thursday night near downtown Memphis, police said.
According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a shooting on North Manassas Street.
Two people were taken by private vehicle to hospitals, police said.
Police said the man was in critical condition at Regional One Health, while a teenage boy was listed as non-critical at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
Police said that suspects took off in a black SUV after the shooting.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.
