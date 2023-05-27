MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This holiday weekend, millions will be hitting the roads to get to family, beaches and barbeques, and a fraction of those will be teen drivers.
There are grim numbers showing how many teens are dying on roads in the Mid-South.
As the Woodard family finished a grocery run at a Target in Memphis this Memorial Day weekend, on mother Carla’s mind is her daughters’ ages, as all of them will be driving within a few years.
“Kids today, they’re on their phones constantly and they think they can drive” while texting, she said.
“You can tell them, but they don’t pay attention,” she said. “It’s not necessarily my children I’m afraid of; it’s those around them.”
Texting is one thing, but there are also other distractions.
“I’ll probably zone them out,” said her daughter Anabelle.
Looking at federal information on accidents and fatalities from 2019-2022, car history tracking service “Bumper” is ranking states according to the number of teens dying on roadways last year.
All three Mid-South states are in the top 10 deadliest when evaluated for every 10,000 licensed teen drivers.
Mississippi came in at 8.85, or third in the country.
Not far behind was Arkansas at 7.29, and Tennessee was at 9th with 6.22, which is well above the national average of 4.85.
“The biggest causes for teen driving [deaths] is speeding, then drinking and lack of seat belt use,” Bumper consumer advocate and data analyst Kerry Sherin said in a Zoom interview.
"Teen driving related fatalities account for 15 percent of all roadway fatalities in Tennessee over the last three years, she said.
