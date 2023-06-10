MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An 18-year-old is behind bars for multiple burglaries throughout Tipton and Shelby Counties, court records showed.
Since early May, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received numerous reports of vehicle and business burglaries.
Later on June 6 at approximately 2:30 a.m., deputies went to the scene of a burglary call on Fastimes, on Hwy 14.
When officials arrived, they saw several vehicles were burglarized.
During investigations, an 18-year-old Cameron Houston was developed as a suspect.
On June 8, a search warrant was issued for Cameron Houston at an address near Vance Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard, in Memphis.
When deputies arrived, they found Houston walking between two apartment buildings.
As a deputy approached Houston and made verbal demands, the suspect ignored.
Houston pulled out a Glock 27 handgun from his pocket, threw it on the ground, and then ran on foot towards Danny Thomas Boulevard, court records showed.
Houston was arrested after a brief foot chase.
The handgun later came back as stolen from a recent Tipton County car burglary.
Houston was also found to be in possession of several tobacco products, and items that were stolen from vehicles and businesses out of Tipton County, officials said.
The vehicle Houston was using was also located and impounded.
Houston is currently being held in the Shelby County jail and will be brought to Tipton County to face of charges once he has made bond in Shelby County.
"Our Detectives have worked many hours and done an outstanding job identifying Cameron Houston as our suspect and aiding in his capture", said Sheriff Shannon Beasley. "Cameron Houston has wreaked havoc across south Tipton and Shelby County for weeks on his crime spree and as of now that has come to an end. I also want to thank the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for their work and apprehension of Houston and Munford PD with their assistance with these cases. This is a prime example of law enforcement agencies working together with a common goal of taking criminals off the streets"
Cameron Houston was charged with evading arrest, theft of firearm, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
