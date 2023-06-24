MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A 19-year-old is behind bars for intentionally running over a family member with a car, according to Memphis Police.
On June 23, a mom paid her son, later identified as Zaccarrius Mobley, to take her to work.
During the drive on Castleman Street in Parkway Village, the two argued over the loudness of his music.
The woman got out of the vehicle and walked away, which is when Mobley ran over her with all four tires, injuring both arms and legs, police said.
According to an affidavit, a witness nearby said it was intentional.
The woman was taken to St Frances Park by ambulance for treatment.
Zaccarrius Mobley fled the scene, but was later taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.
Mobley has a scheduled court date on June 26.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- East Memphis apartment tenants claim rent money stolen in Cash App scheme
- Family, friends remember man killed after early morning shooting in Southwest Memphis
- Teen girl left fearing for her life after police say men with guns jump out on her on Mud Island
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives