MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a 15-year-old boy and a woman were shot Saturday night.
MPD arrived at 3350 South Mendenhall around 8:04 p.m., and found the boy in critical condition.
He was sent to Regional One Hospital, police said.
Police would later say the boy was shot on Winchester Road, off Castleman Street.
Additionally, a 24-year-old woman was also shot, however her condition is unknown at this time.
Police said the suspects were in a light-colored vehicle and drove off, heading westbound on Winchester Road.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Child shot, dropped off at fire station, police say
- Southaven double shooting leaves 1 dead, another hurt, police say
- 3rd-grader walks mile away from school alone, blames stress and TCAP exam
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives