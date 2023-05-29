MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Assault rifles in public is legal here in Tennessee, but what about for our young people?
A video on Facebook Live captured teenagers at a block party in Orange Mound over the weekend wielding assault rifles.
“It’s sickening, disturbing,” said Orange Mound native Keith Leachman.
“Kids should be carrying books,” said Shamika Petty, who saw the video.
In the more than 30-minute video, you can see people of all ages and young men carrying assault rifles.
Leachman watched part of it for the first time on Monday. “Another lost soul that needs direction. It’s heartbreaking, it looks like he’s 14, 15 years old. You live by it, you die by it, true fact.”
Leachman is not only a native of Orange Mound, but also is the founder of Stop the Killing, Cut the Beef, a non-profit housed right in Orange Mound.
On May 29, he showed FOX13 one of the latest projects, a memorial wall, remembering people from the neighborhood who died due to gun violence.
“We losing babies every day. We got 250 people here. WE got 100 more names we gotta put on a wall across the street because this wall isn’t big enough,” he said.
Leachman said seeing the video brought tears to his eyes.
He said something has to change and it starts at home.
“They said it takes a village to raise a child – I’m worried about the village and the children that’s in the village.”
Memphis city council is in the early stages of discussing and pushing through gun laws that are meant to take guns off the streets of Memphis.
AirBnb released a statement to FOX13:
This home is listed on a number of short-term rental websites.
And we can confirm that there was NOT an Airbnb reservation at that home last night -- meaning Airbnb has nothing to do with the people responsible for this party and violence.
Accordingly, I'd like to ask if it would be possible to change the references to Airbnb to "short-term rental" or "vacation rental" or something like that. The facts of which platform the reservation was booked through is quite important, as Airbnb has a number of screening factors including background checks, reservation screening etc. In fact we had very stringent measures in place over this specific weekend to block risky reservations indicative of a party.
