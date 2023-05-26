MEMPHIS, Tenn. - This video only on Fox 13.
Police said the car in the right was stolen before it crashed into another car. People from the stolen car help an injured man up so they can getaway.
Police said the woman driving the other car is recovering after that crash Thursday. Police said they’ve charged two nineteen year olds who were in the stolen Infiniti.
A car speeding down Kirby Parkway sent one woman to the hospital in critical condition and two teens to jail.
A witnessed captured the wreck in front of Kirby Pines Retirement Community.
Two cars crashed, one flipped on its side in the middle of the road. Beside the car, you can see a young man can barely walk, his friends help him walk away from the scene.
19-year-old Jontitus Avant- and Jacques Groves are not only accused of speeding, but stealing the car they were driving from a man in Southaven.
"We done called several times trying to get some speed bumps. They put one right here, won't slow them down a tab bit. This is the fourth mailbox they done tore up. They have tore up three,” said Freddie Hicks, Hickory Hill.
Neighbors said they would like speed bumps in their neighborhood. As well as police along Kirby Parkway dishing out tickets to people speeding.
