Happy Wednesday!
STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS POSSIBLE TODAY, FRIDAY AND SUNDAY.
Grab the umbrella and take it slow.
It's a mild start to the day with storms on radar.
Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the low 80s.
Rain chance: 60%--hail and gusty winds are the threats.
Winds: 10 mph.
LOOKING AHEAD: Near or below average temperatures with a rain chance every day. Strong to severe storms possible today, Friday and again on Sunday. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the threats.
