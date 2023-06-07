RIPLEY, Tenn. - New hope for the people living at a Mid-South apartment complex after they got eviction notice with no warning.
City officials in Ripley were working to find a solution for the tenants of the Ripley Terrace Apartments.
“We are trying to not be homeless at this point,” said Natural Addison, a tenant at Ripley Terrace.
Holes in walls, doors that won't lock, faucets constantly running and no heat or air conditioning.
Those are just some of the complaints for tenants at Ripley Terrace Apartments.
“My kids don’t have a bathroom door. It’s just laying on their floor. I don’t have a bathroom door, I literally have to use a curtain,” said an anonymous tenant.
Last month, a court ordered that the tenants had to get out of Ripley Terrace and Rolling Hills apartments because they were unsafe.
Residents got a letter May 26 to move out immediately.
FOX13 went to the management office for comment but they told us they didn’t want to respond.
However, Ripley Mayor Craig Fitzhugh gave us the answers the residents were looking for.
“They haven’t done any inspection of these houses in like three or four years. Our building inspector and the fire marshal had to put a stop work order,” Fitzhugh said.
With nowhere to go, residents are scrambling for answers.
“I mean here we are. We have no money to go anywhere. They ain’t telling us where to go,” said Addison.
Ripley Housing Authority, a low-income housing agency in Lauderdale County, told FOX13 they came to an agreement with the Hallmark Company, which owns the complexes, to buy out the properties.
Executive director Justin Jones said they will be making immediate critical repairs by providing vouchers and moving the residents to local hotels for now.
“Part of our mission is to provide a purpose and that is what we are here to do. A lot of these people have lost hope and purpose, and we are here to give it back to them,” said Justin Jones, executive director of Ripley Housing Authority.
In a statement, the Hallmark Company told FOX13 it's not clear why residents are being evicted.
A spokesman said the company remains committed to the residents and hopes the city will let repairs resume.
