MEMPHIS, Tenn. - First, she felt the soggy carpets.
“It stinks,” said Yalandra Horton-Hampton.
Then, she saw the mold.
“It just came out a little bit,” she said. "And then BOOM!”
And this week, the mother of a Whitehaven renter discovered the source of the problems in her daughter’s unit at Hillcrest Apartments.
“Lord, have mercy,” she said. “The floors are flooded!”
She said a maintenance worker allowed her to peak inside the unit across from her daughter’s apartment. She recorded water leaking from the ceiling, soggy cabinets and mold everywhere.
Horton-Hampton believes that mold has spread to the stairway and other units in the building. She told FOX13 that her daughter first alerted management of the growing mold back in June.
“This is not how you're supposed to live when you pay rent,” she said.
Other neighbors are also concerned.
“Fix it up!” said Everett Stokes, a tenant who lives upstairs. “We don’t want to live like this.”
When FOX13 approached the leasing office at Hillcrest Apartments, a receptionist offered a phone number for Capstone Realty and Management, the owner of the complex.
“We purchased this property not so long ago,” said Sammy Soro, the company’s co-founder. “We had a change of management. We basically had one management company, but they weren't really doing much. And we took it in-house now over the last few weeks and we brought in a team where we're really getting stuff done.”
He said the company is aware of the mold issues and is in the process of moving tenants to new units.
“We understand the emergency and we're getting that done right away,” he said.
However, Horton-Hampton said her family has yet to hear from management. She said her daughter has lost thousands of dollars’ worth of furniture, including a television and two couches.
“They need to get it together over here or shut down,” she said.
