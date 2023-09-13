MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hold the owners accountable.
That was the message on Wednesday from tenants of three Memphis apartment complexes we have told you about over and over to a board that approves tax breaks for the owner.
We told you in August the Health, Education and Housing Facility (HEHF) board addressed Millennia’s President of Development about the dangerous living conditions in several apartment buildings in Memphis.
Several tenants expressed their frustrations and concerns about their living conditions to the HEHF board Wednesday.
“Maybe you are not giving them money, but you’re giving them tax breaks,” said Alex Uhlmann, Memphis Tenants Union.
Problems continue to pile up at three properties owned by Millennia Management: Serenity at Highland, Memphis Towers and Hope Heights.
“We have security issues. I have mold in my new apartment.,” said Andrea Smith Memphis Towers tenant.
This is not the first-time tenants have demanded a safer place to live.
Tenants are asking for three things:
- A third-party, contracted professional security company to staff the front desk 24/7.
- All outside doors of Memphis Towers always remain locked with free access key cards.
- EMS always having direct access to the buildings.
But Millennia said because the front door at Memphis Towers is currently broken, they now have a part-time security guard and a full-time front desk receptionist.
“Security was there from 12 in the afternoon to 4 in the morning on some days. We scaled back because we added additional staff to the front desk. So when security is not available our front desk, staff is there,” said Millennial Management.
Cliff Henderson is on the HEFE board.
He said Millennia needs to provide more security measures at the front doors of Memphis Towers so tenants can feel safe.
“Have you guys thought about adding security during that time? I’m just looking at this and it's a priority. This is a right the tenants should have,” said Cliff Henderson, HEHF board member.
After the meeting, FOX13 pressed Millennia about the repeated problems that continue to affect disabled and elderly tenants at the properties.
The executive director of the Memphis Tenants Union said tenants at Memphis Towers have repeatedly demanded change and want the board to hold millennia accountable for their actions instead of giving the company more tax breaks.
“Our public dollars should go to things that actually benefit people and don't benefit out of town slumlords like Millennia. So I think it's pretty clear. I mean, I think the people of the City of Memphis had to vote on something like this. They would not vote to continue to benefit property owners out of state while residents here suffer," said Alex Uhlmann, Memphis Tenants Union executive director.
Tenants are asking the board to stop giving Millennia tax breaks and hold them accountable for their actions.
Their next board meeting will be in two weeks and they are expecting an update from Millennia.
