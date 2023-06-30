NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti filed a notice of appeal of the injunction issued by the court in the Friends of George, Inc v. Mulroy lawsuit.

Earlier this month, a U.S. District Judge declared the law limiting drag shows unconstitutional, but only in Shelby County. Now, the state's Attorney General , Jonathan Skrmetti, is appealing that ruling. The issue is over the words, "harmful to minors," that the court found unconstitutionally vague.

Ruling on Tennessee's anti-drag law leaves questions about enforcement, next steps As LGBTQ+ advocates celebrate a federal judge’s ruling declaring Tennessee’s so-called anti-drag show law unconstitutional, questions remain over whether the law will be enforced after the court declared that the decision only applied to the state’s most populous county.

“The language defining ‘harmful to minors’ that the court found unconstitutionally vague has appeared in various parts of the Tennessee code for 33 years and is found in other laws that prevent adults from grooming kids with pornography, strip clubs from opening next to schools, and schools from letting kids access pornography on the school internet,” Skrmetti said. “We’re appealing to ensure Tennessee's laws continue to protect Tennessee's kids.”

Meanwhile, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy says his colleague in other counties likely won't enforce the law because of the judge's ruling.

Tennessee's law is the first of its kind in the United States. This will be the the first step in appealing the district court's decision which was issued on June 7.