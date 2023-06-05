MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A federal judge’s ruling struck down Tennessee’s Adult Entertainment Act late Friday was met with celebration. The law targeted drag shows. The Tennessee Attorney General’s office said the ruling only applied to Shelby County.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee spoke about the controversy around it.
The governor had been in Memphis to highlight transportation funding.
Asked if he’d support an appeal of the ruling Monday afternoon, Lee left that decision up to the state’s Attorney General, Jonathan Skrmetti.
In a statement, a spokesperson for Skrmetti said in a statement the “scope of the law has been misrepresented.”
“The Adult Entertainment Act remains in effect outside of Shelby County. This narrowly-tailored law … is rooted in the U.S. Supreme Court’s long-established First Amendment precedent. We are reviewing the order and expect to appeal at the appropriate time.”
The law made it a crime to perform drag shows where they may be seen by kids. The ruling by US District Judge Thomas Parker was celebrated by Memphis-based “Friends of George’s,” makers of drag show entertainment.
Friends of George’s filed the lawsuit right as it took effect in April. The group had sued Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy.
“We are elated (Judge Parker) chose to be on the right side of history,” said Micah Winter, a spokesman.
Winter said the group anticipated an appeal.
“We’ll do the same thing over again and I think we’ll be just as successful,” Winter said.
Lawmakers can still choose to re-write the bill after the judge ruled it violates the US Constitution’s First Amendment. Asked by a reporter directly about his support of that effort, Lee punted.
“I will continue to work with the General Assembly,” he said.
The ruling was celebrated at DRUS Bar in Midtown. The bar is described by owner Tami Montgomery as an "LGBTQ community center," which hosts drag shows, as well.
Montgomery noted the judge who made the ruling is a Trump nominee.
“[It] shows exactly how ridiculous it was in the first place,” said Montgomery.
