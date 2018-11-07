TENNESSEE ELECTION LIVE RESULTS: Senate race, Governor's race, mayoral race

Eyes across the Volunteer State are focused on a number of key races.
Marsha Blackburn and Phil Bredesen have made national headlines with the contested senate race.
For the governor's seat, Bill Lee is looking to edge out Karl Dean.
Back in Shelby County, several mayoral races -- including Germantown, Lakeland, and Bartlett -- will be decided.
You can see LIVE results for all the races below.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}