NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Governor Bill Lee announced that he will call for the Tennessee General Assembly to strengthen public safety and preserve constitutional rights.
“After speaking with members of the General Assembly, I am calling for a special session on August 21 to continue our important discussion about solutions to keep Tennessee communities safe and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens,” said Gov. Lee. “There is broad agreement that action is needed, and in the weeks ahead, we’ll continue to listen to Tennesseans and pursue thoughtful, practical measures that strengthen the safety of Tennesseans, preserve Second Amendment rights, prioritize due process protections, support law enforcement and address mental health.”
Gov. Lee will also meet with legislators, stakeholders and Tennesseans throughout the summer to discuss solutions ahead of the special session.
