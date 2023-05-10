NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed a law designed to beef up safety at schools in the state and allowing for more than $230 million in order to do so.

“Nothing is more important than Tennessee students and teachers returning home from school safely each day,” said Gov. Lee. “Every year since 2019, we’ve worked with the General Assembly to prioritize school safety, and this year, we’ve passed significant measures to fund an armed SRO for every public school, enhance mental health support and boost physical security at public and private schools across Tennessee.”

The amount of money dedicated to the cause increased after the Covenant school shooting in Nashville, a tragic mass shooting that led to protests on the floor of the Tennessee House of Representatives and led the governor to urge lawmakers to get a deal done regarding gun safety.

A spokesperson for the governor's office said that the budget will allow an armed School Resource Officer to be placed at every Tennessee public schools, boost physical school security at public and private schools and provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

The legislation includes a plan to ensure exterior doors are locked while students are present, requires that private security guards receive active shooter training prior to being posted at schools, requires every school district to establish threat assessment teams to ensure students are connected to support services and behavior health professionals when appropriate and requires every public and private school to develop annual safety plans, including a newly required incident command drill for school leaders and law enforcement, the governor's office said.

