MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The results from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) operations set to reduce reckless driving all across Memphis and Shelby County have been released, State Senator Brent Taylor said.
A new on-going operation has been put in place titled "Operation Grizzly" which started in March and continues today, Senator Taylor said.
This operation involves a THP task force to rotate among Memphis Police in order to concentrate on areas of high crime, according to Senator Taylor.
FOX13 has been tracking the results and learned that there has been 9,624 traffic stops, 655 moving citations, 2,264 non-moving citations, 7,388 warnings, 149 misdemeanor citations, 8 felony arrests, and 3 stolen vehicles recovered, according to Senator Taylor.
A former operation titled "Taking Back the Loop" took place in January and February, Senator Taylor said.
Senator Taylor explained that the operation targeted high-risk reckless drivers on the interstate within Shelby County.
FOX13 learned that the results were 2,002 traffic stops, 869 moving citations, 739 non-moving citations, 633 warnings, 40 misdemeanor citations and 5 felony arrests, Senator Taylor said.
FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department to get their response to Taylor's claims and to find out which MPD precinct makes the most traffic stops.
The Memphis Police Department sent FOX13 the following statement regarding Taylor's remarks and asked us to submit a FOIA request for our second questions.
"The Memphis Police Department is appreciative of the increased presence of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Memphis. These efforts show the continued collaborative effort between MPD and THP to slow down aggressive drivers and reduce violent crime on our interstates and highways."
This story will be updated once the information from our FOIA request comes back.
