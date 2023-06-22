MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The results from Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) operations set to reduce reckless driving all across Memphis and Shelby County have been released.
A new on-going operation has been put in place titled "Operation Grizzly" which started in March and continues today, THP say.
This operation involves a THP task force to rotate among Memphis Police in order to concentrate on areas of high crime.
FOX13 have been tracking the results and learned that there has been 9,624 traffic stops, 655 moving citations, 2,264 non-moving citations, 7,388 warnings, 149 misdemeanor citations, 8 felony arrests, and 3 stolen vehicles recovered.
A former operation titled "Taking Back the Loop" took place in January and February.
The operation targeted high-risk reckless drivers on the interstate within Shelby County.
FOX13 learned that the results were 2,002 traffic stops, 869 moving citations, 739 non-moving citations, 633 warnings, 40 misdemeanor citations and 5 felony arrests.
FOX13 will continue to track the results of these operations to keep the public updated.
