MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 11,000 traffic stops since January.
That’s some of the work that Tennessee Highway Patrol has done here in Shelby County as part of two separate operations, and one of which is still ongoing.
Over the weekend, people across the county have noticed, sharing posts in Nextdoor saying ‘Poplar is flooded with state troopers’, ‘I’ve seen 6 troopers in east Memphis’, and ‘I saw two traffic stops by two separate cars within 5 miles’.
Senator Brent Taylor (R) from Memphis said it’s helping slowly improve public safety.
“Just because they're doing traffic enforcement on the interstate, I can assure you there, probably every criminal in town at some point gets on I-240 or they get on Poplar Avenue or they get on Germantown Parkway,” he said.
Bringing in more state patrol was a bipartisan decision, with both Democrats and Republicans in favor.
From January to February 28, there were just over 2,000 traffic stops from ‘Operation Taking Back the Loop’.
Since ‘Operation Grizzly’ started in March, Taylor says there were more than 9,600 traffic stops over the last three and a half months.
Of those, more than 7,300 stopped received warnings.
FOX13 has been tracking the results and learned that there has been 9,624 traffic stops, 655 moving citations, 2,264 non-moving citations, 7,388 warnings, 149 misdemeanor citations, eight felony arrests and three stolen vehicles recovered.
He explained that the operation targeted high-risk reckless drivers on the interstate within Shelby County.
FOX13 learned that the results were 2,002 traffic stops, 869 moving citations, 739 non-moving citations, 633 warnings, 40 misdemeanor citations and 5 felony arrests in that area.
FOX13 reached out to the Memphis Police Department to get its response to Taylor's claims and to find out which MPD precinct makes the most traffic stops.
“So to say that they're just doing simply traffic enforcement, really, they're doing more than that. Yes, they're enforcing traffic. But again, they're making felony arrests and recovering stolen cars.”
There were also eight felony arrests and three stolen vehicles recovered throughout these arrests, according to Taylor.
n a statement, Memphis Police said: ‘The Memphis Police Department is appreciative of the increased presence of the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Memphis. These efforts show the continued collaborative effort between MPD and THP to slow down aggressive drivers and reduce violent crime on our interstates and highways.’
The amount of warnings, Taylor said, shows that it’s not just about making arrests or handing out tickets.
“If you're speeding a few miles over the speed limit. By all indications, the data, it looks like they're giving you a warning for that.”
‘Operation Grizzly’ is still ongoing.
Again, THP can pull you over on any state road or state highway in Shelby County.
