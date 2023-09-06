CUMBERLAND, Tenn. - A man has been identified 40 years after his death, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) said.
His skeletal remains were found in August 1983 in Cumberland County, TBI said. They were in a wooded area just 25 feet from Sycamore Lane Crossville.
According to TBI, a forensic pathologist determined that the remains were those of a Black man between the ages of 20 and 25.
Officials ruled it as a homicide when it was reported that he had been stabbed multiple times.
TBI and Cumberland County Sheriff's Office did not know the victim at that time, but they did develop a suspect in the case.
In May 1984, the person was charged and later pled guilty to second degree murder and served a 20-year prison sentence, TBI said.
Cumberland County continued to try to identify the John Doe and in 2007. When the University of Tennessee Forensic Anthropology Center gave a sample of his remains to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification, no matches were made.
TBI agents submitted a sample of the man's remains to a laboratory in Texas in December and scientists provided information about possible family members connected to the man.
TBI officials located family members in Michigan who said they have not heard from their brother in decades.
Once agents were able to get a familial DNA standard and it was submitted for testing, the man was positively identified as Kenneth Levall Thompson of Detroit, Michigan.
