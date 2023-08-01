MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Millions are welcoming three months of savings during Tennessee’s grocery tax holiday.
“We need this,” said Lecandra Johnson, a mother of three in Orange Mound.
However, most states don’t tax groceries at all.
“Oh, I did not know that,” Johnson said. “I thought they were taxed everywhere.”
Every state in the Mid-South taxes groceries.
Arkansas has the lowest rate at 0.125%. Tennessee’s grocery tax rate is 4%. Mississippi has the highest rate in the country at 8%.
Many counties or cities in these states add local taxes, as well.
“We're putting the tax burden on those who can least afford it,” said Elena Delavega, a University of Memphis professor who studies poverty.
She suggested that the state increase the tax on cigarettes or alcohol.
“The treatment of the people in Memphis and the treatment of the poor in Tennessee is absolutely unconscionable and dismal,” she said. “This is historic.”
Many residents appreciate that Tennessee is one of the few states without an income tax.
However, every shopper that FOX13 met wished the state would eliminate the grocery tax all together.
“If those states aren’t paying taxes, we shouldn’t have to pay taxes either,” Johnson said.
