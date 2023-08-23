MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man charged with trying to enter a Jewish school with a gun and firing it at a contractor there before he was shot by police, his defense lawyer said Tuesday.

0:33 Man accused of firing shots outside of Jewish school in Memphis given $750K bond Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) have identified Joel Bowman as the man who attempted to enter a Memphis Jewish school with a gun.

Judge Karen Massey issued an order for a psychological evaluation for Joel Bowman, who was released from a hospital Friday and was being held Tuesday in a medical ward at Shelby County Jail, said his lawyer, Mitch Wood.

Police said Bowman went on July 31 to Margolin Hebrew Academy-Feinstone Yeshiva of the South school in Memphis with a gun and tried to get inside, but he was denied entry. Class was not in session, but there were limited staff and construction workers there at the time.

3:18 FOX13 Investigates: Father of man accused of firing shots at Memphis Jewish school killed by MPD in 2003 Sources have confirmed to FOX13 the identify of the man who police said was shot after he tried to force his way inside of Margolin Hebrew Academy/Feinstone Yeshiva of the South on White Station Road Monday afternoon.

In an affidavit, police said Bowman — who had attended the school — walked around its exterior and fired two shots at the contractor, who was not hit. Bowman, 33, then fired two more shots outside the school before driving away in a pickup truck, police said.

Officers tracked down Bowman a short drive from the school, in a residential neighborhood. Bowman exited his truck with a gun in his right hand and pointed the weapon at an officer, who shot him, police said. Bowman was hospitalized in critical condition.

2:43 Friend says man accused in shooting at Memphis school struggles with PTSD The friend said he knew something was wrong when Joel Bowman tagged him and others in a lengthy Facebook post, thanking friends for inspiring him to be comfortable being himself. He thought it was a cry for help.

Bowman was charged with attempted second-degree murder, carrying a weapon on school property and other alleged offenses. He has pleaded not guilty.

Forensic specialists will determine whether Bowman is competent to stand trial and whether he was insane at the time of the alleged offense, Wood said. The judge set a September hearing to address findings from the evaluation.

A possible motive for the attempt to enter the school has not been disclosed. Security officials for the Jewish community declined to discuss what specific safety measures were in use at the school. But those officials did say that information from video cameras, a close relationship with police and years of work to bolster safety measures kept the man out of the school and helped officers find him.

Wood said Bowman was doing “quite well,” considering he was shot in the chest.

“Health wise, it looks like he'll make as close to a full recovery as anybody can,” Wood said.

Bowman’s confrontation with police came 20 years after his father was fatally shot by officers while holding a gun during a mental health episode at the family home. Friends said Bowman was traumatized by his father's killing.