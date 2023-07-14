MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The murder of Dr. Benjamin Mauck is another reminder of the surge in gun crimes in communities around Memphis, and now, a month away from a special legislative session on public safety, a state legislator says he is working with the NRA to move the needle.
Sen. Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, is reportedly writing an alternative to a so-called order of protection framework, which allows guns to be taken temporarily and by court order, from someone deemed a threat to themselves or others.
The framework was laid out by Republican Gov. Bill Lee in the wake of a shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, prompting him to call a special session on public safety and guns.
A date has tentatively been set for August.
The new effort from Haile was first reported by the Tennessee Lookout, and came days after Mauck’s murder, allegedly at the hands of a man with a violent past who possibly had mental health issues.
“It kind of exacerbates things for me. I just know how that individuals’ family is feeling,” said Sharon Ward, whose son, LaDarius Spates, was killed on Interstate 40 and Sycamore View in October 2012.
His case remains unsolved.
“It feels like yesterday,” she said. “My love will never go away, that’s why that feeling will never go away.”
Ward said she believed red flag laws were a good idea.
“I think they would be helpful to have in place,” she said.
Republican legislative leaders have called the proposals a non-starter despite polls showing widespread support among Tennesseans.
Haile declined to talk with FOX13 News but told The Tennessee Lookout he is working with the NRA, making this attempt different from others.
When reached by phone, a spokesman for Lt. Gov. Randy McNally issued a written statement.
“Lt. Governor McNally and many members of the General Assembly continue to have conversations with constituents, stakeholders, other legislators and the administration regarding the upcoming special session on public safety. Until there is an official call outlining the precise direction of the session, any discussion of specific legislation is still entirely premature,” said spokesman Adam Kleinheider.
