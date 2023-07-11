MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - She said, "Yes". He said, "Oh, no!"
What should have been the happiest moment of a Tennessee man's life soon turned to panic after he gave his girlfriend a engagement ring...and then promptly lost it.
It happened on July 1 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
After he proposed, the newly engaged couple started taking pictures on the beach. But, when the two got to their last location he realized they no longer had the ring.
He flagged down police and explained that the ring must have fallen out of his pocket somewhere along the beach, lost in the sea of sand.
Those officers and a K9 joined the couple and started looking over the areas where the two had been taking pictures.
Another beachgoer, having overheard the commotion, even jumped into action with a metal detector and started combing the beach to help the couple.
That Good Samaritan finally hit gold, or rather diamond, and found the ring with the metal detector and the symbol of love was returned to the Tennessee man.
Myrtle Beach Police said that, despite the rocky start to the couple's engagement, the rest of the proposal and photoshoot was smooth sailing.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Orthopedic surgeon shot to death by patient inside Campbell Clinic, police say
- Officer hit by man in stolen car with child inside, police say
- Thieves shatter glass at Memphis jewelry store in smash-and-grab, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives