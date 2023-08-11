JACKSON, Tenn. - A Crockett County man wanted for aggravated assault and robbery that happened earlier this year was captured at the Texas-Mexico border, according to officials.
Jeraldo Ascencio Pacheco, 23, had an warrant out for his arrest when he was pinned the man of interest after Jackson police responded to an apartment shooting on April 14.
When Jackson Police went to the shooting, they found that a man and woman had been shot at the Camelia Trace Apartments.
Jackson Police Department issued a warrant for Pacheco's arrest on the 19th and also requested the U.S. Marshals to help find and arrest him. Once it was determined that Pacheco left the United States, they also partnered with Customs and Border Protection (CBP).
On August 10, Pacheco was arrested at the Lared, Texas Port of Entry by CBP Officers while trying to get back to the United States from Mexico.
He will remain in the Webb County Jail as he awaits extradition back to Tennessee to face charges.
