MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Good news has started arriving for some families worried about their children moving on to the fourth grade.
Thousands of third-graders across the state are at risk of not advancing because of their TCAP scores.
FOX13 spoke with a mother who said she appealed her son’s test scores and it was approved.
"He does great work throughout the year, but when it comes to tests, he suffers a lot from testing anxiety,” said Sharonda Williams, the mother. Despite that, Sharonda Williams said her son Roderick Williams II focused on what he could control, preparing for the TCAP.
"Throughout the year, he made really good grades. He went through tutoring programs,” said Williams. But when he took the TCAP in the spring, he scored approaching on the initial test and the retake.
Under the 2021 retention law, third-graders whose score doesn't reach proficiency on the standardized TCAP exam may have to attend summer school or a tutoring program to advance to fourth grade.
"I just don't feel like it is fair this pressure is placed on one test, because there are so many factors they shouldn't look at before they say, 'OK, you don't pass this test you are not promoted,” said Williams.
So Williams used another route to assure her son was promoted to the next grade. She appealed his score to the state.
"I submitted the appeal Tuesday morning," she said. "And Thursday night, I received an email saying the appeal was granted."
The email states the appeal was granted because Roderick scored at or above the 40th percentile on the spring universal reading screener.
"I encourage all parents, especially if they have done well on those screeners, to fight for them and get them appealed,” said Williams.
The window to appeal is open and will close on June 30.
To submit an appeal, visit this link.
