MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It’s the Mid-South sucker punch.

Faster than the fuchsias can flower, Mother Nature hits Memphis with heat and humidity.

“Last year was extremely, extremely hard,” Michael Harvey told FOX13.

The 58-year-old east Memphis renter spent the most scorching season of 2022 without air conditioning.

“Temperatures soared up to like a hundred degrees inside the apartments,” he said. “It was like that close to two months.”

“If it’s anything like last summer, it’s going to be another hot one,” said Desiree Meadows, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

In the summer of 2022, Meadows counted six records for high heat in Memphis.

Since 1980, there have been 130 days of triple digit heat.

Despite dangerously high heat indexes, Tennessee renters do not have a right to air conditioning.

“Sadly, they do not,” said Cindy Ettingoff, the CEO and General Counsel of Memphis Area Legal Services.

She told FOX13 that Tennessee law requires that landlords provide heat, but not the basic utility of air conditioning.

“It really doesn't take into account Memphis weather,” she said.

Not only are summers getting warmer, she said renters are often afraid to leave their windows open in dangerous neighborhoods.

“Every single one of us has experienced heat,” she said. “Every single one of us understands how miserable it is to be hot. If being horribly hot is just uncomfortable for a healthy person, think how bad it is for a sick person, a person who has medical conditions that require them to have some sort of stable cooling.”

Harvey was ‘flabbergasted’ to learn about his rights.

“We are human,” he told FOX13.