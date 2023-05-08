MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Tennessee State Representative from the Mid-South suffered a heart attack Sunday night.
A post published on the Facebook page of Ron M. Gant (R-Rossville) stated that the lawmaker who represents parts of Fayette, Hardeman and McNairy counties experienced the heart attack from a major artery that was 100 percent blocked.
Gant was in the hospital 15 minutes after symptoms began, his team said.
"He underwent a procedure where the doctor did a heart catheter and placed a stent in the blocked artery," his team wrote on Facebook.
A spokesperson for the representative said Gant is currently being monitored and is undergoing other evaluations and treatment.
The heart attack came less than a year after Gant was involved in a deadly crash in Hardeman County on October 2022.
A man named Marcus Cheairs died in that crash while Gant was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis and underwent hours of surgery.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives