MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Forty-five members of the Tennessee Task Force 1 are preparing to head to Florida where they will assist in anticipated recovery efforts.
But first, they will travel to Atlanta on Monday and wait for Hurricane Idalia, which threatens to wreck havoc on Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.
The Tennessee Task Force 1 is a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue response team, composed of emergency personnel who are deployed to respond to all kinds of disasters, from earthquakes and tornadoes to terrorist activities and hazardous material leaks.
The group that left after 7 a.m. Monday included firefighters, paramedics, doctors, engineers and canine teams.
There is no timetable for the task force's return home.
