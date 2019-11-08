Michigan man charged in 2004 rape of Tennessee woman

Shelby County prosecutors said Friday that 62-year-old Ferlin Scott is being held in jail after he was taken into custody last week. Scott is a former resident of Memphis, Tennessee. His last known address was in Detroit.
Investigators say that a woman who was walking in a Memphis neighborhood was abducted and raped by a man with a pocket knife in August 2004.
DNA evidence from the attack was tested in 2014. Investigators say the profile matched Scott's DNA.
Prosecutors say the victim identified Scott from a photographic lineup.
Online records do not show if Scott has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf. An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 13.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}