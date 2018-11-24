0 No. 2 Kansas rallies, outlasts No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in OT

- Bill Self wanted to see his young team play in and win a tough, grind it out game. They did just that against a team he thinks can compete for a National Championship in March.

Dedric Lawson had 24 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, and No. 2 Kansas rallied to beat No. 5 Tennessee 87-81 in overtime early Saturday morning in the NIT Season Tip-Off title game.

"It's ok to win ugly. Winning ugly is actually pretty at the end of the day and we won a game today that artistically wasn't very good," the longtime Kansas coach said. "But we've won a lot of games over the years where we didn't look very good but we just kind of hung around and found a way, so I think it gave our guys some confidence."

Lagerald Vick scored 15 points, with eight straight during a crucial stretch for the Jayhawks' comeback, and assisted on an alley-oop to Lawson that made it 78-73 with 2:39 left in overtime. Lawson was named the tournament MVP.

"In overtime I just wanted to be aggressive. I came out and knew that the score was 0-0 and it was a new game," Lawson said. "Originally I wanted to win. I wanted to win very badly and I tried to do everything I could to seal the deal."

Tennessee's Admiral Schofield had 21 points and six rebounds while Grant Williams had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists before fouling out. Jordan Bone added 16 points for the Volunteers (4-1).

Bone skipped back to the bench after hitting a 3-pointer to end the first half and put Tennessee up 33-31. The Volunteers led by as many as nine points in the second half before Kansas (5-0) stormed back.

Vick stuck out his tongue when he nailed a 3-pointer with 7:30 remaining to tie the game at 56. He hit another 3-pointer and a jumper to put the Jayhawks ahead 61-56 with 6:03 left.

"They know exactly what they're looking for and we haven't gotten there yet," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "And that's the next step that we can take."

Jayhawks big man Udoka Azubuike fouled out with 4:26 left, and Tennessee retook the lead at 62-61.

Kansas' Charlie Moore tied the game at 69 on a pair of free throws with 1:24 remaining. It would go to overtime that way after a couple defensive stands by Tennessee in the waning seconds.

"We're not going to win them all. I don't think Kansas is going to win them all either," Barnes said. "You learn from it. It's disappointing. ... .But you'll learn from it. This time of year - that's why you play these games. You play them because you want to go up against the best teams. I know we can play better."

MARQUETTE 77, LOUISVILLE 74

Markus Howard had the go-ahead basket in overtime to cap a 21-point night and lead Marquette past Louisville 77-74 in the third-place game on Friday night.

"I thought that this was one of the best four games that Markus has had since he's been at Marquette," Golden Eagles coach Steve Wojciechowski said. "Markus has a lot of pressure to deliver and he delivered in a big way."

The Golden Eagles (4-2) were once again led by Sam Hauser, who followed up his strong semifinal performance with 22 points. His brother Joey hit the two free throws to put Marquette up by three with 18 seconds left in OT.

Joey Hauser had a put-back off Howard's miss to tie it at 68 with 20 seconds left in regulation. Darius Perry then missed a 3-pointer from the wing, and Louisville couldn't get a couple of put-back attempts to drop before the buzzer.

Christie Cunningham scored 16 points for Louisville (4-2). Jordan Nwora had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Steven Enoch hit his first three shots and finished with 10 points.

Louisville led by as many as eight before Marquette took its first lead, 55-53, on a dunk by Theo John with 6:42 remaining. From there, it was back and forth.

"Our guys didn't quit in overtime. In the last three or four minutes, to have a couple point-blank offensive rebounds to win it and then to come to the huddle - that can be a defeating feeling. Our guys did not let it defeat them," Louisville coach Chris Mack said. "It came down to a one-possession game after they scored first in overtime. We're a resilient team and we're going through some hard lessons."

